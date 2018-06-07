New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted Uncamouflaged Ahead Of Impending Launch

Ahead of its launch that will reportedly take place in August this year, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has been spotted completely undisguised. A single spy image which seems to have been taken at the company’s stockyard in Haryana reveals the changes to exterior of the sedan.

As seen in the spy image, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift receives a new front fascia which includes a new grille, redesigned headlamps with chrome inserts on either side and a new bumper with chrome surrounds for the fog lamp housing. Changes to the side profile of the new Ciaz is limited to the minutely altered design of the 16 inch alloy wheels. The posterior of the vehicle cannot be seen in the spy image although we can expect change in the form of tail lights with LED elements and a reprofiled rear bumper.

Details regarding updates to the interior of the New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift are scarce at the moment although one can expect a few feature additions such as cruise control and a sunroof. The model is expected to retain the rest of the feature list and dual tone theme as seen on the outgoing model.

Below the hood is where the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will witness the biggest update. Upon launch, the model will be offered with an all new 1.5-litre petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre unit in its predecessor. Also on offer will be the 1.3-litre diesel unit, which will eventually be replaced by a new 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission options are likely to remain the same and hence one can expect the same manual and automatic transmission options when Maruti Suzuki pulls the covers off the Ciaz facelift.

Spy image courtesy: AutoX