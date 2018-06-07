Maruti Suzuki Issues Advisory Ahead Of Heavy Rain Forecast In Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki has issued an advisory for its customers ahead of Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to June 11,2018. As a preventive measure to avoid breakdown during heavy rains, the company sent out SMS messages to around 3 lakh Maruti Suzuki customers in the region, advising them of do’s and don’ts incase their car gets into a waterlogging situation.

The customer care initiative is in light of several car owners getting stuck in waterlogged/flood situations and damaging the engines of their cars. Through the advisory, the customers are guided not to start their car if it is waterlogged as it may damage the engine.

In similar flood-like situation in recent years, Maruti Suzuki has rescued several hundred customers whose cars were impacted, including damage due to engine starting in waterlogged condition through our Skilled and Trained manpower. Additional manpower is also deployed for faster delivery of vehicles to customers. Experience and learnings from handling flood impacted vehicles of Mumbai, Chennai and Kashmir prompted this customer education initiative.

The message shared by Maruti Suzuki said “Met department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over next few days. Avoid driving your car in water logged areas. If stuck in water logged area, do not start your vehicle so as to avoid possible damage to engine due to water entry. In case of Emergency, please contact us at :b1800 102 1800 for Arena Channel, 18001026392/1800200 6393 for Nexa Channel.’

