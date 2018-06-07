All-New BMW X5 Revealed: All Features, Tech Specs and Image Gallery

BMW has unveiled the new, fourth-generation X5 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). The new BMW X5 is claimed to demonstrate the latest BMW advances in technology, design and safety, with the highest level of autonomous capability yet seen on a BMW X model. A choice of TwinPower and M Performance petrol and diesel engines are matched to a new eight-speed Steptronic gearbox and the latest version of xDrive.

Visually, the latest X5 retains the hallmark proportions of an SAV, but it now features the pared-back design language. With a wheelbase 42mm longer than its predecessor, an increase in vehicle length of 36mm, an extra 66mm of width and a 19mm increase in height, the new BMW X5 offers more space for passengers and their luggage.

The xLine model adds kidney grille bars in aluminium matt, roof rails and side window surrounds in satin Aluminium, plus other accents in Pearl-effect Chrome. M Sport specification, meanwhile, sees the wheel arch trim, bumper trim, rear underguard and side skirts painted in body colour, plus extra-large air intakes at the front end, aluminium matt kidney grille bars. The roof rails, side window surrounds and other trim elements in high-gloss black flag up the dynamic potential of the SAV.

The new BMW X5 comes as standard with 19-inch light-alloy wheels on the xLine model, 20-inch M star-spoke light-alloy wheels on the M Sport model and 22-inch V-spoke alloy wheels on the M Performance model. Further variants in 20 to 22-inch formats are available as options.

Inside, the fully-digital instrument cluster and the Control Display share the same graphics and design, with the centre console hosting the Controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and all other driving-related controls. A similarly new-look control panel for the heating and air conditioning is also on hand and the light functions in the new X5 are likewise operated using buttons.

The materials in the interior include the new Vernasca leather variant for the standard leather upholstery. Like the optional BMW Individual extended Merino leather trim, it is available in four colours. M Sport models also includes an M sports steering wheel, BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite, M-specific pedals, driver’s footrest and piping on the seats, plus exclusive interior trim strips in Aluminium Tetragon.

Other new features on board the BMW X5 include:

Four-zone air conditioning system

Panoramic glass roof

Ambient Air package provides air ionisation and infuses the interior with eight individually selectable scents

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,500-watt output

The optional Rear-seat entertainment Professional system comprises:

A pair of 10.2-inch full-HD touchscreen displays

Blu-ray-compatible DVD player

Two USB ports

One HDMI socket

Two headphone jacks

Folding down the 40 : 20 : 40 split rear seat backrest increases boot capacity from 645 litres to a maximum of 1,860 litres. The new BMW X5 also has a two-section tailgate for ease of loading.

Mechanical specifications include one petrol and two diesel units available from the latest generation of engines. All of the engines available for the new BMW X5 come with a new version of the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The new BMW X5 also features latest generation of the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

The engine options available are:

The 3.0-litre engine on the BMW X5 xDrive40i employs a twin-scroll turbocharger and direct petrol injection technology with a maximum pressure of 350 bar. The straight-six generates its maximum output of 340hp and peak torque of 450Nm.

The new BMW X5 xDrive40i completes the zero to 62mph sprint in just 5.5 seconds. The performance of the new BMW X5 M50d is provided by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line unit which delivers a peak output of 400hp and generates maximum torque of 760Nm.

The new BMW X5 xDrive30d is also powered by a straight-six diesel engine, this time with displacement of 3.0 litres and featuring a single turbocharger with variable inlet geometry. The maximum output stands 265hp, while the peak torque is rated at 620Nm. The new X5 xDrive30d is capable of reaching the 62mph mark from rest in 6.5 seconds.

Model Power Torque 0 – 62mph Top Speed X5 xDrive40i xLine 340 hp 450 Nm 5.5 seconds 151 mph X5 xDrive30d xLine 265 hp 620 Nm 6.5 seconds 143 mph X5 M50d 400 hp 760 Nm 5.2 seconds 155 mph

