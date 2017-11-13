New 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Testing: Images, Details, Expected Launch Date And Prices

Mahindra seems to be working on quite a few upcoming products such as the TUV300 Plus, XUV500 facelift, U321 MPV and the Sssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV. Recent images revealed the uncamouflaged Mahindra Scorpio facelift ahead of its launch that is due to take place in the next few days. Now, new images shared on the web reveal the new Mahindra XUV500 facelift spotted testing in India for the first time.

New 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Expected Prices

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift is expected to arrive with a slightly higher price tag as compared to the current prices which start at INR 12.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

New 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Expected Launch Date

The new Mahindra XUV500 facelift might be launched in India later this year.

New 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Features and Details

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 facelift was spied during a public road test with the TUV300 Plus (Xylo successor) and the Ssangyong Tivoli based S201. The camouflaged test mule does not reveal any details of the 2018 XUV500 but eh alloy wheels on the model sport a gunmetal finish, hinting that it could be offered on the facelift.

New 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Engine and Performance

Although unconfirmed, a few reports suggest that the 2.2-litre diesel motor on the XUV500 facelift is likely to receive a bump in the power output, taking the new figures to 170 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

New 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Image Gallery

Spy image courtesy: Team-BHP