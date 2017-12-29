Next-gen Hyundai Santro To Debut At The Expo

Hyundai has been working on an all-new hatchback, which has been spotted on numerous occasions now, wearing a thick veil. Built especially for the Indian market, the word floating around is that Hyundai could resuscitate the ‘Santro’ moniker and stick it on the boot of this car.

By the looks of it, this new hatchback retains the tall-boy body structure of the original Santro. Hiding under all that thick camouflage, it seems that the now discontinued hatchback’s silhouette has been retained. However, modern touches should ensure that everything looks fresh and daisy and Hyundai could even retain some of the Santro’s familiar looks to strike a chord with buyers because the original was such a big hit. As a product which will be positioned below the Grand i10 as a replacement for the long in tooth Eon and the now discontinued i10.

Based on a new ‘Hyundai family design concept’, expect this new hatch to go head-on against products like the Tata Tiago and the Maruti Celerio. It will score high on practicality, cabin space and like all modern Hyundais will feature class-leading equipment and quality. To be revealed at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo, the hatchback is likely to use the 1.0-litre Kappa petrol engine from the Eon. There are also rumours that entry-level variants will be powered by an 800cc petrol engine can’t be ruled out either.

Source: Autocarindia