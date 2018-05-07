Next-gen Hyundai Santro Previewed To Select Hyundai Customers; Will Feature Large Headlamps

Hyundai reportedly previewed the upcoming Santro (AH2) to select customers as part of a survey. The vehicle previewed to select customers was a pre-production version of the next-gen Santro.

The reports suggests that the next-generation Santro will feature large headlamps with fog lights placed under the primary illuminator. The tail, which is similar to the Grand i10, will get “bulky” lights. Another visual feature which is identical to the Grand i10 is a dual-tone rear bumpers with black inserts. Other exterior features include pull-up type door handles, electric ORVMs with integrated turn signals and a rear wiper. The display vehicle was equipped with steel wheels.

Inside, the new Santro will reportedly get dual-tone interiors and a 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel. The switchgear to control the power windows is behind the gear lever instead of the driver side door. Other features include fixed headrests for all the four seats and a bottle holder for rear passengers.

The report further adds that the the boot with a minimal load lip, while the placement of the rear suspension affects the luggage space. The display vehicle also had provision to install a CNG kit although we’re not sure if that will be available straight from the showroom.

Mechanical specifications are still scarce although previous reports suggest that the hatchback is likely to be propelled by a 1.0-litre Kappa petrol engine from the Eon. There are also rumours that entry-level variants will be powered by an 800cc petrol engine.

Source: TeamBHP