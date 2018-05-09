Get Ready To Wave Your Licence Good-Bye If You’re Caught Talking On The Phone While Driving

Using a phone while driving is one of the most dangerous things that you can do behind the wheel. It distracts you from the road, and may result in a fatal crash. Still, a large number of drivers use a phone while driving. A survey reported that three in every five Indians admit using phone while driving.

You May Like: Rider Using Phone Gets Swallowed By a Road That’s Almost Alive

In an attempt to stop people from using a phone while driving/riding, Rajasthan High Court has decided to cancel the licence of the violators. As directed by the Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court, traffic police will forward the photographs and details of the violators to the regional transport office, who will then cancel the driving licence of the violators. The decision was taken after the additional commissioner of police (traffic) brought it to the court’s attention that a large number of drivers/riders were using phones while driving.

Also Read: Argument Between Husband And Wife Leads To Fatal Crash; Four Dead

ToI reports that a bench comprising Justices Gopal Krishan Vyas and Ramchandra Singh Jhala ordered the traffic police to “ensure that no driver shall use mobile phone while driving vehicles and if it is found that vehicle drivers are using mobile phone while plying the vehicles, then after obtaining their photographs and other credentials the same may be forwarded to the concerned RTO for cancellation of driving licence of such erring person”.

Source: ToI

Note: Images are for representation purpose only