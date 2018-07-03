Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Launch Scheduled On July 19, 2018

After commencing the bookings for the Burgman Street 125 in June 2018, Suzuki Motorcycle India will launch the scooter in the Indian market on July 19, 2018. The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is expected to be launched in India in the price range of INR 65,000-70,000 (ex-showroom). The upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi and you can check out a detailed walkaround video of the scooter below:

In terms of features, the new Burgman 125 will feature an LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument console (similar to the Gixxer 155 and Intruder), disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear, 12V charging port, telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic unit at the rear, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Mechanical specifications will include the same 124.3cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers Suzuki Access 125. While Suzuki Motorcycle India remained tight-lipped about the performance numbers on the Burgman Street 125, the engine is likely to produce the same power output as it does on the Access 125 and thus we expect to see power output figure of 8.7 PS at 7000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will compete against the likes of Honda Activa 125, Grazia 125, TVS NTORQ 125 and the Aprilia SR125 in the Indian market.