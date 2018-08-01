New 2018 Ducati Scrambler 1100 India Bookings Open

Ducati India’s Mumbai showroom has received two new motorcycles. One of them is the mighty Panigale V4 while another is the biggest Scrambler from Ducati’s arsenal. Yes, the Scrambler 1100 will soon be launched in India and the bookings for the motorcycle have already begun.

The new 2018 Scrambler 1100 is powered by a 1,079cc air-cooled L-twin, which has been borrowed from the Ducati Monster 1100. Ducati, however, asserts that the engine has been tuned, to make it feel true to the character of the Scrambler with smoother fuelling. Maximum power is rated at 86 hp at 7,500 rpm with 88Nm of peak torque coming in at 4,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Internationally, the new Scrambler 1100 is available in three variants — Scrambler 1100 Standard, Scrambler 1100 Special and Scrambler 1100 Sport.

The standard Ducati Scrambler 1100 is a clean slate for someone who wishes to modify it to his own taste.

Scrambler 1100 Special gets a gray paint along with a different type of a handlebar, golden front forks and a brown seat among others.

Scrambler 1100 Sport gets Öhlins suspension, with a unique black-yellow color scheme, aluminium wheels, special handlebar and its own unique trim for the seat.

Read a detailed report on the Ducati Scrambler 1100 here

The Facebook post displayed the standard version of the Scrambler 1100 which hints that the Indian market will most likely receive the other two variants some time later. We’re awaiting an official announcement from Ducati about the India launch of the Scrambler 1100 and we’ll keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Ducati Panigale V4’s India bookings were re-opened due to high demand.

Check out more images of the upcoming Ducati Scrambler 1100 below: