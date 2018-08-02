2017 KTM 390 Duke Silently Recalled; Tagged As Free Monsoon Kit Fitment

KTM has silently recalled the 2017 390 Duke to check and replace certain brackets on the motorcycle. Instead of calling it a recall, KTM has tagged the activity as Monsoon Kit Fitment. The activity is free of cost and has been called “compulsory” for the 2017+ KTM 390 Duke models. According to the messages sent by dealerships, the Monsoon Kit Fitment involves:

Arresting Headlamp Vibrations

Replacing ECU Bracket

Replacing rear seat bushings to prevent load on the tail lamp

In June 2017, KTM Europe had recalled the 2017 390 Duke and 125 Duke over LED headlight issue. In an official statement, KTM said that during the internal endurance testing, they experienced some cases of sporadic reboots of the LED headlight. As this may lead to potentially dangerous riding situations, the software of the headlight needs to be updated as soon as possible. No such recall was announced in India. However, do note that KTM India had announced a free software update around the same time.

The KTM 390 Duke is one of the most value for money motorcycles in the sub-500cc performance segment in India. It is powered by a 373.2cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s tuned to deliver 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission and features a slipper clutch.

