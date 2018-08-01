Quick Weekend Getways From Mumbai: The Lesser Known Escapades

If you’re tired of those regular getaways around Mumbai, our team has something special for you. The mighty Ford Endeavour came to Motoroids’ garage for a weekend and we couldn’t let go off an opportunity to explore the picturesque monsoon landscapes on nature’s canvas. In this travel feature, we tell you all about refreshing destinations which you can easily drive to from Mumbai without having to stay overnight.

From windmill farms to vineyards, check out these fantastic driving destinations in the range of 100-250 km from Mumbai:

In case you’re wondering, we had the Ford Endeavour with a 2.2-liter diesel engine for these epic roadtrips. The 2.2-liter Duratorq four-cylinder TDCi diesel puts out 160PS of power and 385 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Apart from the 2.2 litre variant, Ford continues to offer the latest generation of its 3.2-liter Duratorq five-cylinder TDCi diesel engine with 200PS of power and 470 Nm of torque.