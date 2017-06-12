New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S Launched In India : All You Need To Know, Images, Tech Specs And Prices

The updated, 2017 Triumph Street Triple S — the entry level model from the new Street Triple range — has arrived on the Indian shores and has been priced competitively at INR 850,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Developed from the race bred ‘Daytona’ engine, the new 765cc (against 675cc from the previous model) Street Triple engine delivers a major step up in power and torque. The new motor features more than 80 new parts across the range including new crank, pistons and Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and an increased bore and stroke. The ‘S’ tune provides more peak power than the previous generation with 113PS @ 11,250rpm and delivers peak torque at 73Nm @ 10,421 rpm. Linked to the ride-by-wire system the Street Triple S now features two riding modes, Road and Rain, which adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings.

Meet the new 2017 Triumph Street Triple in detail:

The Street Triple S comes with Showa upside-down ø41mm separate function front forks with 110mm travel and a stepped preload-adjustable piggyback reservoir monoshock rear suspension unit. Stopping power is provided by Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers on the front and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back. The motorcycle rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tyres.

Visually, the new Street Triple S gets all new bodywork, a fly screen, radiator cowls and new integrated air intake. Other visual features include individual colour coded rear sub-frames for each model, re-designed rider heel guards and forged pillion footrest hangers. Upfront is the new LED DRL. The new DRL is claimed to 4.6x brighter than the previous generation’s bulb sidelight.

The motorcycle will be available in two colour options : Diablo Red or Phantom Black (Metallic). The single-piece saddle has been replaced by a split seat and is claimed to deliver sharper, sportier separate twin seat set-up without sacrificing rider or passenger comfort. We’ll hold our views on that till we ride the new model.

Meanwhile, Triumph will offer as many as 60 optional accessories, selectable via Triumph’s online configurator, which would let the buyers customise their new 2017 Street Triple. The motorcycle, as aforementioned, is the base variant from the Street Triple family and the more premium versions, the Street Triple R and RS are expected to arrive later in the year. Triumph Motorcycles have remained tight lipped about the India launch details of the R and the RS variants.

Here’s how it’s priced against its rivals:

Yamaha MT-09 : INR 11.36 Lakh

Ducati Monster 821 : INR 10.86 Lakh (Monster 797 India Launch Scheduled on June 14)

Kawasaki Z 900 : INR 9 Lakh

2017 Triumph Street Triple : INR 8.50 Lakh

Below are the complete technical specifications: