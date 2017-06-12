Home News New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S Launched In India : All You Need To Know, Images, Tech Specs And Prices
New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S Launched In India : All You Need To Know, Images, Tech Specs And Prices

New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S Launched In India : All You Need To Know, Images, Tech Specs And Prices

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 12, 2017

The updated, 2017 Triumph Street Triple S the entry level model from the new Street Triple range has arrived on the Indian shores and has been priced competitively at INR 850,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

June 12, 2017-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-Stock-Images-12-600x400.jpg

Developed from the race bred ‘Daytona’ engine, the new 765cc (against 675cc from the previous model) Street Triple engine delivers a major step up in power and torque. The new motor features more than 80 new parts across the range including new crank, pistons and Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and an increased bore and stroke. The ‘S’ tune provides more peak power than the previous generation with 113PS @ 11,250rpm and delivers peak torque at 73Nm @ 10,421 rpm. Linked to the ride-by-wire system the Street Triple S now features two riding modes, Road and Rain, which adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings.

Meet the new 2017 Triumph Street Triple in detail:

June 12, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-India-Launch-Images-26-600x450.jpg
The 2017 Triumph Street Triple features revised styling, mechanical upgrades and new electronic aids.
June 12, 2017-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-Stock-Images-16-600x400.jpg
The biggest upgrade is the 765cc engine (against 675cc on the previous model). Developed from the celebrated race bred ‘Daytona’ engine, the new 765cc Street Triple engine delivers a major step up in power and torque.
June 12, 2017-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-Stock-Images-18-600x400.jpg
The headlight now feature LED DRL. The motorcycle comes equipped with a new fly-screen and new air intake.
June 12, 2017-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-Stock-Images-14-600x400.jpg
New 2017 Triumph Street Triple now features a split step-up saddle.
June 12, 2017-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-Stock-Images-27-600x400.jpg
Unlike the 2017 Street Triple R and RS, the new Street Triple S does not get the all-new, angle adjustable, full-colour TFT instrument pack.
June 12, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-India-Launch-Images-45-600x450.jpg
For the ‘S’ model, the instrument console displays a speedometer, rev counter, riding mode symbol, gear position display, fuel gauge, odometer, trip meter and journey distance.
June 12, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-India-Launch-Images-48-600x450.jpg
Triumph will offer over 60 accessories, selectable via Triumph’s online configurator, including the Arrow exhausts, colour coded seat cowl and swing arm protector kit.
June 12, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-India-Launch-Images-24-600x337.jpg
The motorcycle will come to India via the CKD route and will be assembled in Company’s Manesar plant. New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S India Price : INR 850,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Street Triple S comes with Showa upside-down ø41mm separate function front forks with 110mm travel and a stepped preload-adjustable piggyback reservoir monoshock rear suspension unit. Stopping power is provided by Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers on the front and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back. The motorcycle rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tyres.

June 12, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-India-Launch-Images-41-337x600.jpg

Visually, the new Street Triple S gets all new bodywork, a fly screen, radiator cowls and new integrated air intake. Other visual features include individual colour coded rear sub-frames for each model, re-designed rider heel guards and forged pillion footrest hangers. Upfront is the new LED DRL. The new DRL is claimed to 4.6x brighter than the previous generation’s bulb sidelight.

June 12, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-India-Launch-Images-49-600x450.jpg

The motorcycle will be available in two colour options : Diablo Red or Phantom Black (Metallic). The single-piece saddle has been replaced by a split seat and is claimed to deliver sharper, sportier separate twin seat set-up without sacrificing rider or passenger comfort. We’ll hold our views on that till we ride the new model.

June 12, 2017-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-Stock-Images-29-600x400.jpg

Meanwhile, Triumph will offer as many as 60 optional accessories, selectable via Triumph’s online configurator, which would let the buyers customise their new 2017 Street Triple. The motorcycle, as aforementioned, is the base variant from the Street Triple family and the more premium versions, the Street Triple R and RS are expected to arrive later in the year. Triumph Motorcycles have remained tight lipped about the India launch details of the R and the RS variants.

Here’s how it’s priced against its rivals:

Below are the complete technical specifications:

June 12, 2017-New-2017-Triumph-Street-Triple-S-Tech-Specs.jpg

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

BMW M8 Prototype - Image Gallery

Motul 5w30 and 10w30 (10)

Motul All About Lubes 5w30 / 10w30 - Image Gallery

Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series - Image Gallery

2017 Triumph Street Triple - Image Gallery