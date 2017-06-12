150th Honda BEST DEAL Outlet For Pre-owned 2Wheeler Inaugurated In Tamil Nadu

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurated its 150th ‘Best Deal’ outlet, its pre-owned two wheeler business, at Aadhi Honda, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Honda 2wheelers also announced that buoyed by growing sales from its organised pre-owned two wheelers business, it has advanced targets for – Best Deal to 200 outlets by end of current fiscal year 2017-18. Honda’s Best Deal network now covers 117 cities across 21 states of India.

‘Best Deal’ outlets have enabled the company to create more touch-points of interacting with customers and also tap into the huge potential that the pre-owned two-wheeler market offers.

In 2017, when new two wheelers industry faced challenges like demonetization and transition from BS-III to BS-IV which lead to a stunted single digit growth, there was a significant boost in demand for pre-owned two wheelers. In financial year 2016-17, sales of Honda’s pre-owned business grew by 23% which is three times that of the new two wheeler industry growth of only 7%. Supporting this growth, was the network expansion of Best Deal outlets count by 44% to 147 outlets in FY 2016-17.

Every purchase in Best Deal comes with two free services, six months Warranty and after-sales support. The seller receives best price for their two-wheeler. Honda Best Deal outlets verifies owner’s documents and assures hassle free and timely ownership transfer to the new customer.