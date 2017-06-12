Home News Mahindra U321 MUV Spied; Reveals Company’s Signature Style Grille
Two test mules of Mahindra & Mahindra’s upcoming MUV, codenamed U321, were recently snapped testing in India. The images were sent to us by our reader Marc Christian Mendez. The upcoming MUV from Mahindra’s stable will compete against the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta and the Tata Hexa. The Mahindra U321, a replacement for the Xylo, was developed at the Mahindra North America Technical Center in Troy, US.

The latest spy images reveal Mahindra’s signature toothy grille. As seen previously, the U321 MPV will get up-swept projector headlamp clusters, tall tail lamps and subtle chrome trimming all around. The seven-seater MPV’s interior is expected to get a host of new comfort and convenience features. The Mahindra U321 is expected to feature monocoque construction

June 12, 2017-Mahindra-U321-2-418x600.jpg

Mechanical details are scarce at the moment but the upcoming MPV is likely to arrive with two engine options. The 2.2-litre m-Hawk diesel engine with rated output of 140 bhp and 330 Nm of torque will be accompanied by the 1.99-litre m-Hawk diesel engine which will be sold in regions where displacement restrictions are in place. The engine is expected to arrive with front and all-wheel drive systems, along with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Rumour has it that the upcoming MPV may arrive with Mahindra-SsangYong co-developed 1.6-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines. We’ll wait for some more concrete details on that front.

The new MPV is expected to arrive in the current financial year although there is no official announcement from Mahindra & Mahindra yet. The MPV may carry a price tag of around INR 15 lakh for the base model.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

