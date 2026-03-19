Nawgati becomes title sponsor of PDAP AGM Pune 2026

Pune is set for a key fuel sector meeting in March 2026 with Nawgati taking a major role as title sponsor for the Petrol Dealers Association Pune AGM.
The event will be held on 21 March 2026 at Hotel Westin Koregaon Park in Pune. The association represents more than 900 petroleum dealers across Pune district, along with an exhibition showing new technology and services for the fuel retail space.
Senior officials will join the gathering including bureaucrats, representatives from oil marketing companies and dealer groups from across Maharashtra. The focus is on how digital systems can support fuel retail operations.
Nawgati will use the platform to showcase its Aaveg for Dealers system, a single operating system for fuel retailers that combines accounting, inventory, sales intelligence, automated invoicing, digital contracts, and credit control in one place.
Mr. Aalaap Nair, Co-Founder, Nawgati, explained that the system is designed for modern fuel retailers and brings real time accounting inventory management and sales intelligence into one platform while helping manage credit customers and cash flow with better control and insights.
The company operates in India and has expanded to the UAE and Sri Lanka to grow its connected fuel ecosystem. It is also working closely with dealers, energy companies and mobility stakeholders to improve station operations and customer experience using data and connected platforms.
According to Mr. Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-Founder & CEO of Nawgati, the AGM brings together key stakeholders who directly influence the fuel retail space and such events help in building practical solutions that benefit dealers and customers.
Petrol Dealers Association Pune President Mr. Dhruv Ruparel highlighted that the AGM is an important platform for dealer discussions and Nawgati’s presence as title sponsor reflects the growing role of technology in fuel retail operations.
Overall the association of Nawgati with PDAP AGM shows how fuel retail is moving toward digital tools while still relying on traditional dealer networks in India.
The exhibition at the AGM will showcase tools and services used in modern fuel stations. These include digital payment systems automation tools and efficiency solutions for dealers.
This partnership also highlights how tech companies are now becoming part of traditional fuel industry events in India.
For Nawgati it is also a chance to show its growth across India and its expansion into international markets while building stronger connections in the petroleum sector.