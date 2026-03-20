Mini Cooper S Victory Edition launched in India at Rs 57.5 lakh with rally story and bold design

Mini has launched the Cooper S Victory Edition in India at Rs 57.5 lakh ex-showroom. It comes as a full import and only limited units are available. Bookings had already started earlier and deliveries have begun in select cities.
This version celebrates the famous 1965 Monte Carlo Rally win. The car used back then had number 52 and that same detail is now seen on this new model as well.
What stands out on the outside
- Bright Chilli Red paint finish
- White stripe running from bonnet to rear
- Option of white or black roof with glass panel
- ‘52’ decals on doors
- ‘1965’ badging on rear and pillars
- 18 inch two tone alloy wheels
- Twin bubble roof spoiler
- Central exhaust
- JCW styling pack with black elements
The design clearly connects to the old rally car but still looks modern and sporty.
Cabin details and feel
Open the door and you will notice small details everywhere.
- Door panels carry names of rally drivers Timo Makinen and Paul Easter
- ‘1965 Victory Edition’ written on door sills
- Steering wheel gets red and white highlight with 1965 badge
- Centre armrest also carries the same theme
- Special graphics inside the circular touchscreen
- Key fob also has 52 marking
It feels very personal and different from a regular Mini.
Features you get
- Powered sports seats
- Automatic climate control
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Heads up display
- Heated steering wheel
- Harman Kardon sound system
- Panoramic glass roof
- Level 1 ADAS
The cabin mixes sporty feel with everyday comfort.
Engine and performance
No change here but that is not a bad thing.
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine
- 204 hp and 300 Nm
- 7 speed dual clutch automatic
- Front wheel drive setup
- 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds
- Top speed 242 kmph
It also gets adaptive suspension and sport brakes which help in better control.
Mini is also offering standard warranty and extended service plans for buyers who want long term peace of mind.
Conclusion
This is not just about speed or features. It is more about the feeling and the story it carries. The Victory Edition stands out because of its design details and limited numbers. For someone who likes Mini and its history this one makes more sense than the regular version.