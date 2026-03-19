Honda plans a major expansion at Tapukara plant with a third production line

Honda is pushing its India production in a big way with a fresh expansion at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. The company is adding a third production line to handle more demand from the growing two wheeler market.
This new line will add around 6.7 lakh units every year. Once it starts working, the Tapukara facility alone will reach about 2.01 million units in total capacity.
The new setup is planned to start operations by 2028 and is part of Honda’s long term India strategy.
Key points of expansion
- New third production line at Tapukara plant
- Annual capacity increase of 6.7 lakh units
- Total plant capacity to reach 2.01 million units
- Investment of around Rs 1500 crore
- Land purchase of about 74,000 square metres near existing facility
The new production line will not be limited to one type of vehicle. It will be flexible and will produce 125cc scooters, 160cc scooters and also light motorcycles depending on market demand.
The company is also expected to create around 2,000 new jobs with this expansion, which will support local employment in the region.
Tapukara plant has grown step by step since 2011. It started with 6 lakh units capacity in July 2011 and quickly doubled to 1.2 million units within a year. Now it stands at around 1.3 million units and will slowly increase further with automation upgrades. The company is targeting around 1.34 million units by FY2026–27 through phased improvements.
Honda also has wider plans beyond Tapukara. The company aims to increase its total production capacity in India from 6.25 million units to 8 million units by 2028. Another expansion is also planned at its Gujarat plant, which will support additional output from 2027.
Honda has also achieved a major milestone of over 70 million units produced in India since starting operations in 2001. Its Activa scooter continues to remain one of the strongest-selling models in the country and supports its leadership in the commuter segment.
Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “The motorcycle market in India has been growing steadily alongside the country’s economic growth. In order to fulfill the expectations and trust of customers in India and all around the world, Honda remains committed to strengthening our system and capability to supply our products to the market.”
The focus remains on strong commuter demand and steady production upgrades across India facilities.