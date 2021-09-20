MY2022 Aprilia SR 160 To Borrow SXR 160’s Digital Instrument Cluster; Spied Testing

Credit where it’s due. It is Aprilia India that changed the way we see gearless scooters. By launching its SR range in India, the Italian bikemaker showed us that gearless scooters don’t necessarily have to be boring. The SR 160 and the SR 125 are hot favourites among enthusiasts for their sporty looks and peppy performance. And if a new spy shot is to be believed, Aprilia India is currently working on updating the SR 160 for MY2022.

Changes explained

The rear quarter view of the performance scooter reveals that it could borrow SXR 160’s digital instrument cluster, which will replace the semi-digital one found on its current iteration. We can expect readouts like average fuel consumption, range, overall fuel efficiency, ambient temperature, max speed clocked, two trip meters, tachometer, engine oil temperature, and battery voltage. If we are lucky, Aprilia could also load it up with Bluetooth connectivity.

We can also expect Aprilia to slightly tweak the overall aesthetics of the SR 160 to mark the update and in the same wake, we could see an updated front end. The test mule was draped in camouflage so even if Aprilia has made some changes to its side panels, it is hard to figure out what could they be. The current iteration of the SR 160 makes do with halogen headlamps but that could change with its updated version. The scooter will continue to be powered by the same BS6-compliant 160.03cc motor that belts out 11PS and 11.6Nm. The hardware is likely to remain unchanged as well.