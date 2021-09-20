You Can Now Customize Your Own Riding Jacket Under Royal Enfield’s ‘Make It Yours’ Initiative

Apart from making desirable motorcycles, Royal Enfield also has an extensive line-up of riding gears and the company has now announced the extension of its Make It yours (MiY) programme, to its range of riding jackets, advocating the idea/concept of ‘Your Adventure, Your Jacket’. According to the company, this industry first initiative has been developed carefully keeping in mind the riders’ need and comfort to provide him/her an enhanced riding experience. RE has always been a canvas for customization and personalization- promoting self-expression for brand aficionados and they wanted to extend the same approach to its riding jackets as well.

What does it mean?

Enthusiasts can now buy their riding jackets according to their riding needs through a new intuitive interface. They can choose through a catalogue of different components and build their jackets the way they want to.

This one-of-a-kind extensive offering by the riding gear brand enables users to select riding jackets of their choice and customize it from a choice of colours, liners and armours. Along with colour choices, the platform also offers the option to add winter and rain liners to their riding jackets.

Under the MIY riding jackets initiative, keeping safety at the forefront, consumers can add armour for impact protection to areas like chest, shoulders and back. Additionally they have an option to choose between Knox and D30. All this at a great price point. The focus is to offer products that meet global safety norms while making them accessible. You no longer need to invest in their top end all-weather jacket to get level 2 armour as you can enjoy the same protection in their mesh jackets. And considering how competitively RE have priced their riding jackets, the flexibility to be even more frugal by choosing only what you need makes the Make It Yours initiative truly compelling.

Official statement

Speaking on the launch of MiY on riding jackets, Mr. Puneet Sood, National Business Head – North and West India & Global Business Head – Apparel, Royal Enfield, said, “Royal Enfield has always been working towards enhancing the ownership experience for its customers – be it motorcycles or apparel. We listen to our riding community who is constantly engaged with us and gives us feedback, thus helping us build relevance in the range we offer. With its MiY initiative, the brand’s advocacy for self-expression and customization grows stronger. After witnessing the overwhelming response to our MiY Initiative for the range of motorcycles, helmets and t-shirts, we decided that it was time we took this forward to our range of riding jackets as well. Consumers are often compelled to buy riding jackets off the shelves to act more as utility accessories as opposed to catering to their needs or complementing their style. This initiative now gives users the opportunity to not just build all-new jackets but also upgrade their existing jackets.”

This offering can be availed from Royal Enfield’s official online store at Store.royalenfield.com/MYO and Royal Enfield also intends to take the MIY on helmets, t-shirts and riding jackets to its dealership stores soon.