Aprilia Launches Its Updated Superbike Range In India!

Aprilia has finally launched its superbike lineup in India after multiple delays. The new range will consist of four bikes starting from ₹13.09 lakhs and going all the way to ₹23.69 lakhs. All the bikes will be CBU imports which explains the steep price. Let’s take a look at each motorcycle from the Italian brand.

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660

The Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 cost ₹13.39 lakhs and ₹13.09 lakhs respectively. Despite being a middleweight offering, the pricing of the 660 twins has put them in a segment of their own. And this isn’t exclusive to our country as the 660 twins are considerably expensive than their rivals in other international markets as well. Both the motorcycles are bestowed with a modern-day electronics package called the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC). This six-axis IMU-based system includes three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control, and engine brake control.

This electronics package is more comprehensive than most of the liter-class superbikes available in the country today. It is safe to assume that despite their premium pricing, both the motorcycles somehow manage to justify the price tag. The Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are both powered by a 659cc parallel-twin engine, but they differ in their state of tune. The Aprilia RS 660 produces 98.5bhp at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of torque at 8500rpm while weighing 183kg. The Aprilia Tuono 660 produces slightly less power than the RS 660. It produces 93.6bhp at 10,500rpm while torque figures stand at 67Nm at 8500rpm. Both bikes also get Brembo discs with a 320mm four-piston caliper up front, and a 220mm two-piston caliper at the rear.

Aprilia RSV4 Factory

The Aprilia RSV4 Factory gets a 1099cc parallel-twin engine which produces 213bhp at 13,000 rpm and 125nm of torque at 10,500rpm. It gets Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers wrapped around 330mm floating discs in the front and 220mm disc with Brembo caliper in the rear. The suspension consists of semi-active Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension with Ohlins 43mm NIX forks at the front and Ohlins TTX mono-shock at the rear. The suspension gets 125mm travel on the front and 115mm on the rear The Aprilia RSV4 Factory costs ₹13.69 lakhs.

Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory

The Tuono V4 Factory retails at ₹20.66 lakhs. It gets a 1077cc parallel-twin engine which produces 172.5 bhp at 11,350 rpm and 127nm of torque at 11,000rpm. Suspension duties are carried out by Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension setup with 43mm Ohlins NIX forks up front, while the rear gets an Ohlins TTX mono-shock.

The wheel travel is 120mm at the front and 117mm at the rear. It gets M50 monobloc calipers up front and a 220mm floating caliper at the rear.