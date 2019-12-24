My Triumph Connectivity System now available In India

Triumph motorcycles have introduced the new My Triumph Connectivity System in India, which will be available for the Scrambler 1200 XC, Scrambler 1200 XE, Rocket 3 R, and Rocket 3 GT. Interested customers can visit their Triumph Dealer in order to purchase and have the My Triumph Connectivity System fitted to their motorcycle. The accessory My Triumph Connectivity System includes My Triumph Connectivity module, a Software update for the My Triumph Connectivity module and Software update for the TFT instruments. Price of the module will be INR 19,568 plus installation cost. The Installation will last 60 minutes and will include fitting kit and software upload.

New My Triumph Connectivity System features and benefits: New world’s first motorcycle integrated ‘GoPro’ control system Triumph’s first ‘turn-by-turn’ navigation system built with Google – the first Google partnership with a premium motorcycle manufacturer Music and phone operation

Intuitive operation and rider functionality: All features facilitated by a new accessory My Triumph Connectivity module All features accessed and managed by the rider via the TFT instruments Turn-by-turn navigation supported by a free all-new ‘My Triumph’ app, which will be available for Android and iOS compatible mobile phones



Triumph Motorcycles has also announced the launch of the all-new ‘My Triumph’ app which will be available to download for free on Android and iOS compatible mobile phones. The core functionality of the ‘My Triumph’ app includes the following features:

Records your route, at the end of your ride displays a summary of your journey and allows for it to be shared with friends

Allows for live navigation, built with Google, on the Triumph motorcycle’s TFT instruments, facilitated through the new My Triumph Connectivity system

Monitors the status of the Triumph motorcycle, presenting key information such as odometer, average fuel consumption and time/distance to service, facilitated through the new My Triumph Connectivity system

The integrated GoPro control system allows the rider to capture every moment of the ride by connecting a GoPro to the TFT display he can intuitively access and control key GoPro functions through the motorcycle’s instruments and left-hand switch cube. The TFT instruments display simple graphic icons on the screen, indicating the status of GoPro camera, including mode, start the film, stop the film, take photo and battery level. This system is compatible with all GoPro cameras from HERO 5 and SESSION 5 onwards.