Triumph Launches The New Rocket 3R In India With A Price Tag Of INR 18 Lakh

Added in: Triumph Motorcycles
Yesterday, British bike manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles, launched its 2,500cc high-performance muscle roadster – Rocket 3R in India. This bike will be carrying forward the legacy of the roadster Rocket lll, as it perfectly blends road presence, power, handling, control, technology and premium comfort together in one package. The new Triumph Rocket 3R will now be available in India with a price tag of INR 18 Lakh (ex-showroom).

triumph rocket 3r india launch 4

Mechanically, the Rocket 3R is powered by a 2,500cc engine that produces over 167 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and about 221 Nm of peak torque at just 4,000 rpm. This engine is then mated to an all-new high-performance 6-speed helical-cut gearbox. The bike is now 40 kgs lighter than its predecessor, thanks to the several mass-optimised performance enhancements that reduce more than 18kgs from the engine compartment. Also, the bike is now available with 4 riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider.

triumph rocket 3r india launch 2

In terms of features, the bike is equipped with various ride-enhancing technologies like a set of new 2nd generation TFT instrument consoles with illuminated switch cubes, optimised cornering ABS & Traction Control, 4 riding modes, all-LED lighting, Hill Hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and heated grips as standard. The Rocket 3R is also offering a host of accessories including Triumph Shift Assist, an integrated GoPro control system, turn-by-turn navigation system, TPMS and luggage range. The motorcycle will be available in 2 paint schemes: Korosi Red and Phantom Black.

triumph rocket 3r india launch 6

Speaking at the launch event in Goa, Mr Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to unveil the mighty muscular Rocket 3 R that further strengthens our existing portfolio in India which includes a range of luxury motorcycles. The all-new Rocket 3 R establishes itself as a new motorcycling legend and presents an ideal mix of Triumph’s class-defining technologies, premium styling, practical build, commanding road presence and humongous power. We’ve had an astounding response to the Rocket and out the first batch is sold out! This shows how eagerly people have been waiting for this motorcycle. Unveiling the Rocket 3 R in India is a testament of Triumph Motorcycles’ commitment towards motorcycle enthusiasts by bringing in its world-class and ultimate high-performance motorcycles in the country.”

triumph rocket 3r india launch 1

Here is a list of all the important specifications of the bike:

TypeSpecifications
Engine TypeInline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC
Capacity2,458cc
Bore/Stroke110.2 mm x 85.9 mm
Maximum Power167PS /165 bhp (123 kW) @ 6,000rpm
Maximum Torque221Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel systemRide-by-wire, fuel injected
ExhaustStainless 3-into-1 headers with 3 exit silencer / CAT box
Final driveShaft, bevel box
ClutchHydraulic, torque-assist
Gearbox6 speed
FrameFull aluminium frame
SwingarmSingle-sided, cast aluminium
Front Wheel17 x 3.5in cast aluminium
Rear Wheel16 x 7.5in cast aluminium
Front Tyre150/80 R17 V
Rear Tyre240/50 R16 V
Front SuspensionShowa 47mm upside-down 1+1 cartridge front forks, compression, and rebound adjuster. 120mm travel
Rear SuspensionFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm rear-wheel travel.
Front BrakeDual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 Stylema® 4-piston radial monobloc callipers, Cornering ABS
Rear BrakeSingle 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc calliper, Cornering ABS
Seat Height773 mm
Dry Weight291 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity18L
triumph rocket 3r india launch 7
triumph rocket 3r india launch 5
triumph rocket 3r india launch 3

Triumph Motorcycles
,
Triumph Rocket III
,
