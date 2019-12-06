Triumph Launches The New Rocket 3R In India With A Price Tag Of INR 18 Lakh

Yesterday, British bike manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles, launched its 2,500cc high-performance muscle roadster – Rocket 3R in India. This bike will be carrying forward the legacy of the roadster Rocket lll, as it perfectly blends road presence, power, handling, control, technology and premium comfort together in one package. The new Triumph Rocket 3R will now be available in India with a price tag of INR 18 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Triumph Unveils The New Tiger 900 With Six New Variants

Mechanically, the Rocket 3R is powered by a 2,500cc engine that produces over 167 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and about 221 Nm of peak torque at just 4,000 rpm. This engine is then mated to an all-new high-performance 6-speed helical-cut gearbox. The bike is now 40 kgs lighter than its predecessor, thanks to the several mass-optimised performance enhancements that reduce more than 18kgs from the engine compartment. Also, the bike is now available with 4 riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider.

In terms of features, the bike is equipped with various ride-enhancing technologies like a set of new 2nd generation TFT instrument consoles with illuminated switch cubes, optimised cornering ABS & Traction Control, 4 riding modes, all-LED lighting, Hill Hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and heated grips as standard. The Rocket 3R is also offering a host of accessories including Triumph Shift Assist, an integrated GoPro control system, turn-by-turn navigation system, TPMS and luggage range. The motorcycle will be available in 2 paint schemes: Korosi Red and Phantom Black.

Speaking at the launch event in Goa, Mr Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to unveil the mighty muscular Rocket 3 R that further strengthens our existing portfolio in India which includes a range of luxury motorcycles. The all-new Rocket 3 R establishes itself as a new motorcycling legend and presents an ideal mix of Triumph’s class-defining technologies, premium styling, practical build, commanding road presence and humongous power. We’ve had an astounding response to the Rocket and out the first batch is sold out! This shows how eagerly people have been waiting for this motorcycle. Unveiling the Rocket 3 R in India is a testament of Triumph Motorcycles’ commitment towards motorcycle enthusiasts by bringing in its world-class and ultimate high-performance motorcycles in the country.”

Here is a list of all the important specifications of the bike: