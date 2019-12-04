Triumph Unveils The New Tiger 900 With Six New Variants

Today, Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the all-new Tiger 900 range. This new range will consist of six motorcycles: Tiger 900, Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Low, Tiger 900 GT Pro, Tiger 900 Rally, and the Tiger 900 Rally Pro. Currently, Triumph has only unveiled the price of the Tiger 900 base variant, while the prices for the other bikes will be revealed in the next few weeks. Apart from the base variant, the Tiger GT, GT Low and GT Pro will be touring-based, while the Rally and Rally Pro will be equipped for serious off-roading.

In terms of design, all the bikes in this new range get a similar stance like the Tiger 800, however, there are a few changes, as the bikes now get new LED headlights and a slightly more aggressive look. Mechanically, all the bikes are powered by new 888cc 3-cylinder engines that produce around 95 HP at 8,750 rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The engine is then paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip and assist clutch.

Also Read: EICMA 2019: Triumph Motorcycles Unveils The All-New Thruxton RS

Talking about features, the Pro variants get a bi-directional quickshifter, heated seats and a tyre pressure monitoring system. In terms of dimensions, the entire bike range gets variating specifications and the only common things are the 20-litre fuel tank and the built-in, easily adjustable two-position seat height mechanism which enables the rider to change the seat height by 0.78 inches to their preferred setup. Also, all the variants other than the standard Tiger 900 get optimised cornering ABS.

Currently, the Tiger 900 base variant is priced at 12,500 dollars and the prices for the other models are expected to be slightly higher than this. Once launched in India, the bike is expected to be priced around 13-15 Lakhs (ex-showroom, India). Stay tuned to know more about Triumph’s upcoming lineup of bikes!

In other news, Triumph is all set to unveil the new Rocket 3 at the India Bike Week in Goa on December 5th, 2019. The new-gen Rocket 3 is available in two variants – ‘R’ and a touring-friendly GT version. This new Triumph flagship bike gets an inline, 3-cylinder engine, 2,500cc engine that displaces 200cc more than its predecessor.