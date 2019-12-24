Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses The 2 Million Sales Milestone

Leading the compact sedan segment for over a decade, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has become the best-selling car in the first 8-months of 2019-20. With more than 1.2 lakh unit sales between Apr-Nov 2019, the Dzire crossed the record milestone of 2 million unit sales recently.

Speaking on the success of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Mr.Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Over the years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, Dzire was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands. Currently, more than 70% of Dzire customers are pre-determined buyers who wish to upgrade to ‘the sedan life’. Further, nearly half of the new Dzire customers have it as their first car. We are extremely grateful to our customers for their tremendous trust in brand Dzire. This trust has helped Dzire to become the country’s highest-selling car in this fiscal year.”

Since the 3rd generation Dzire was introduced in May 2017, it has been a popular choice among buyers for being feature-loaded, spacious and offering multiple variants with two efficient engine options and a choice of a manual or an AMT gearbox at value-for-money prices. In terms of competition, the Hyundai Aura, based on the i10 NIOS will be launched shortly and will be up against Maruti’s popular compact sedan.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto VXi+ Launched At INR 3.80 Lakh; Comes Equipped With SmartPlay Studio

It will be offered with three BS6 engine options, manual and AMT gearbox and a proper boot. Interestingly, since Maruti has announced last year that it will exit the diesel segment altogether in the BS6 era, the Hyundai Aura will go one up on its popular rival by continuing to offer a choice of a diesel engine. The Aura will attempt to stretch its appeal further by offering first-in-segment features like a wireless charger, an Arkamys-tuned audio system, an 8-inch touchscreen and premium bits inside the cabin. The Tata Tigor will be facelifted in the new year too and will gain from revised styling and the possible addition of new features inside the cabin. Like the Dzire, Tata’s compact sedan too could take the petrol-only route.