Jaguar E-PACE Gets Adaptive Suspension And 200PS Ingenium Petrol Engine

The Jaguar E-PACE has already achieved strong sales in a highly competitive segment and won a string of awards, including being named as BBC TopGear Magazine’s 2017 ‘Crossover of the Year’. Now Jaguar has announced that the E-PACE will get new updates which include ‘self-learning’ Smart Settings technology, an Adaptive Dynamics suspension set-up and a 200PS petrol engine in international markets.

The E-PACE now features Jaguar’s self-learning technology, Smart Settings. Debuted on the all-electric I-PACE, Smart Settings learns the driver’s habits and anticipates their needs to make their life easier. The Jaguar E-PACE recognises the approaching driver, based on both a key fob and smartphone Bluetooth signal. The vehicle will then adjust the seat, climate and infotainment system based on the driver’s normal preference.

Over time, algorithms tailor settings based on time, location, weather and behaviour patterns – for example, pre-heating the steering wheel and seats on a cold day, or changing the media source on a particular day of the week or time of day. Up to eight profiles can be set up on the Jaguar E-PACE. The Intelligent Phone Reminder function will also tell the driver if they forget their smartphone, while the Predictive Call List learns patterns of phone use to cue up popular contacts at the appropriate time.

Smart Settings is offered as part of the Connect Pro Pack, which also consists of a 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot, Pro Services and Navigation Pro – offering real-time traffic information, door-to-door routing from your smartphone, street view and parking availability.

Next up is the new Adaptive Dynamic Suspension. Adaptive Dynamics offers improved handling response, body control and ride. Adaptive Dynamics uses continuously variable damper technology with a triple-tube design and externally mounted hydraulic valves. This provides greater scope to tune the balance between handling responses and body control. The intelligent set-up delivers faster responses and a dedicated off-road tune.

Adaptive Dynamics monitors vehicle movements every 2 milliseconds and calculates the required damping force every 10 milliseconds to respond to the driver’s inputs and road surface changes. Rough surfaces and off-road conditions are sensed immediately, and the damping adapts accordingly.

Drivers can select Normal and Dynamic settings for the Adaptive Dampers through the Configurable Dynamics menu in the Jaguar Drive Control system. The Normal mode focuses on comfort while the Dynamic setting is calibrated to provide increased body control and road holding, enhancing driver confidence behind the wheel.

Lastly, the E-PACE is now available with Jaguar Land Rover’s 200PS 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine for the first time. The 200PS model completes the 0-60mph sprint in 7.7 seconds. The new engine features twin scroll turbocharger, Continuously Variable Valve Lift and variable cam timing. Moreover, all engines are now equipped with particulate filters to make them even cleaner.