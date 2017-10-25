2018 Honda Goldwing Images, Details, Features, Tech Specs And All You Need To Know

Japanese two wheeler manufacturer Honda has unveiled the 2018 Goldwing. The new Goldwing, also known as the Honda GL1800, sheds up to 48 kgs when compared to the previous generation model. The 2018 Goldwing will be available in three variants including the standard Goldwing, Goldwing Tour and the Goldwing Tour with DCT and airbag.

2018 Honda Goldwing Expected Prices

The 2018 Honda Goldwing is expected to arrive with a premium over the outgoing model that retails in India at INR 29.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 Honda Goldwing Expected Launch Date

The new Honda Goldwing is likely to make it to Indian shores sometime in 2018.

2018 Honda Goldwing Design And Styling

The new face of the 2018 Honda Goldwing is forward-slanting and is combined with the compact fairing proportions. The key line of the body, stretching front to back, highlights the differing upper and lower bodywork functions while showcasing the reduced overall size of the machine. A central element is the fairing, with its sharp and solid flat surfaces. The previous model’s large fairing was designed to provide a pocket of still air behind it but the new approach is to channel airflow around the rider and pillion, providing a cooling breeze. The reduced aerodynamic drag has also helped improve fuel efficiency.

Gone too is the large windscreen, and in its place a smaller electric screen, operated from the left handlebar. It provides wind protection. Screen angle and height adjustment is step-less. Available as options are a larger screen, a fully-adjustable deflector for the arms and upper body and fixed deflectors for the lower legs and feet. From a seating perspective rider and pillion are separated, the rider can enjoy riding the bike while the pillion can sit back and enjoy the ride.

The new Gold Wing’s die-cast aluminium twin beam frame is designed to package the engine in a tighter space, 40 mm further forward. Its structural thickness has been optimized in each area to deliver a smooth and stable ride, from walking speed upwards, whether on tight city streets or out on the open road. The frame and swing-arm together are 2 kgs lighter than the previous model.

2018 Honda Goldwing Features and Details

The new Honda Goldwing now comes equipped with all LED lighting. The lower portion of the headlights use 5 optical lenses on both sides to create a jewel-eye low beam light signature. Using high beam (in the upper portion) creates a stereoscopic impression. The front indicators are housed in the mirrors and the indicators also auto-cancel; the system compares front and rear wheel speed difference and calculates when to cancel the indication relative to the riding situation.

Honda has added a few new features such as Cruise Control with Throttle By Wire that features four rider modes including Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain. The company also offers Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which maintains rear wheel traction while the suspension damping while the Combined Brake System (CBS) alter depending on mode selected. The model now comes equipped with Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Idling Stop.

Also, through Throttle By Wire (TBW), the system is claimed to have achieved a smoother transition to the specified speed and a much smoother operation, especially when going uphill. In the case of the manual transmission models squeezing the clutch or brake, or twisting the throttle cancels cruise control. For the DCT variant (in AT mode) after completing the deceleration with the cruise control system in operation ­– and resuming the previous speed – the Gold Wing returns to the preset with an appropriate shifting schedule.

Coming to the cockpit, the different low-contrast colours with dark tones are applied to the dials while a ring with a metal texture surrounds each dial and the graduations glow in LED. The seven inch color TFT LCD screen with a Gyrocompass provides infotainment-related information while also managing the HSTC and suspension adjustment. Information is displayed in differentiated segments in a very functional order, so the rider can get all the relevant data with the minimum of eye movement. Also on offer is Apple CarPlay, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. Brightness adjusts automatically and the rider can also choose from 8 brightness levels. Tyre pressure is displayed as a numerical figure in the bottom left area of the instruments.

The new Gold Wing emblem on the centre console and smart key activates all the motorcycle’s systems and also incorporates the emergency key. The ignition and handlebar lock can be turned on or off while just carrying the smart key. With the smart key present a push button opens the panniers and top box. It is also possible to temporarily unlock the luggage via remote control; the unlock button on the smart key enables the passenger to instantly access the saddlebags and the rear luggage box.

2018 Honda Goldwing Engine and Performance

Honda has re-tuned the 1,833cc engine for the 2018 Goldwing. Still as a horizontally opposed flat six engine, but now with four valves per cylinder rather than two, more compact in size and weighs 6.2 kgs lighter over is predecessor. Peak power of 125 bhp arrives at 5,500rpm while the peak torque of 170 Nm is delivered at 4,500rpm.

The addition of Throttle By Wire (TBW) has brought with it four rider modes to alter the engine’s character and power delivery, linked to Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), suspension damping and the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS).

The Dual Clutch Transmission in the 2018 Goldwing is the third all-new generation of the system and the first to have 7-speeds, specifically designed for long-distance cruising. The new Gold Wing’s DCT features a 1.1 mph forward Walking Mode with reverse of 10.7 mph, operated from a +/- switch on the left handlebar.

2018 Honda Goldwing Technical Specifications

Engine Specifications Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24 valve SOHC flat-6 Displacement 1,833cc Valves per cylinder 4 Bore x Stroke 73mm x 73mm Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Max. Power Output 124.7bhp/5500rpm Max. Torque 170Nm/4500rpm Oil Capacity 4.4 litres (MT) / 5.6 litres (DCT) CO 2 emissions Gold Wing and Gold Wing ‘Tour’ MT version:

128g/km

Gold Wing ‘Tour’ with DCT and air bag: 131 g/km FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Throttle Bore 50mm Air cleaner Viscous, cartridge type paper filter Fuel Tank Capacity 21.1 litres Fuel Consumption 50.4mpg ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Integrated Starter Generator system Battery Capacity 12V/20AH ACG Power Generation Capacity 12V/120A DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type (MT) Hydraulic, wet, multiplate with coil springs, assist slipper cam (DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multiplate with oil pressure Transmission Type 6 speed MT (including overdrive. Plus electric reverse) 7-speed forward and reverse DCT Primary Reduction 1.795 (79/44) Gear Ratios (DCT) 1st: 2.167 2nd: 1.696 3rd: 1.304 4th: 1.038 5th: 0.821 6th: 0.667 7th: 0.522 Rev: 1.190 (MT) 1st: 2.200 2nd: 1.417 3rd: 1.036 4th: 0.821 5th: 0.667 6th: 0.522 Final Reduction Engine side 0.972 Rear Wheel side 2.615 Final Drive Enclosed shaft FRAME Type Aluminum die-cast, twin tube CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) Gold Wing L: 2,475mm W: 925mm H: 1,340mm Gold Wing ‘Tour’ L: 2,575mm W: DCT 905mm / MT 925mm H: 1,430mm Wheelbase 1695mm Caster Angle 30.5° Trail 109mm Turning radius 3.4m Seat Height 745mm Ground Clearance 130mm Kerb Weight Gold Wing: 365kg Gold Wing ‘Tour’: MT 379kg / DCT 383kg SUSPENSION Type Front Double Wishbone Type Rear Pro Link WHEELS Type Front 130/70R 18 Type Rear 200/55R 16 Rim Size Front 18 x MT3.5 Rim Size Rear 16 x MT6.0 BRAKES System Type Electronically-controlled combined ABS system Type Front 320mm x 4.5mm dual hydraulic disc with 6-piston calliper, floating rotors and sintered metal pads Type Rear 316mm x 11mm ventilated disc with 3-piston calliper and sintered metal pads

2018 Honda Goldwing Image Gallery