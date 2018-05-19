MV Agusta To Participate In Moto2 In 2019; Joins Hands With Forward Racing

Year 2019 will mark the arrival of new engines to the Moto2 class of MotoGP World Championship. As reported earlier, Triumph Motorcycles will replace Honda as the engine supplier in the Moto2 Class, and supply race tuned 765cc three cylinder engine for the Moto2 World Championship from 2019.

Now, another big news has made its way from the world of motorcycle racing. Year 2019 will mark a historic moment as Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta will return to MotoGP World Championship after 40 years. MV Agusta has had a rich racing history. In fact, MotoGP legend Giacomo Agostini won five consecutive World Championships, both in 350 cc and 500 cc class, between 1968 and 1972. MV Agusta won a total of 18 500cc titles between 1956 and 1974.

MV Agusta has joined hands with Forward Racing team to compete in the Moto2 class. Tests of the new motorcycle are scheduled to commence in July.

Can MV Agusta repeat its success in the motorcycle Grand Prix racing in the past? We surely hope!