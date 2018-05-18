MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso Signs New Two Year Contract With Ducati
There was a lot of speculation about Andrea Dovizioso’s future with Ducati’s MotoGP team. In fact, there were rumours that Dovizioso may join Marc Marquez, who has already signed a new contract, and race for Repsol Honda Team. However, all the rumours have been put to rest as it is now confirmed that Dovizioso will continue to race for Ducati in 2019 and 2020. After series of negotiations, the Italian racer has signed a new two year contract with the brand.
Dovizioso was the first runner-up in the 2017 MotoGP World Championship and is currently in the fifth spot after a DNF, due to a crash, at the Spanish GP. Dovizioso is currently preparing for French GP that is scheduled to happen on Sunday, 20 May, 2018 at the Bugatti Circuit. He currently trails 2018 Championship leader Marc Marquez by 24 points.
Meanwhile, the fate of Dovizioso’s team mate and former MotoGP world champion, Jorge Lorenzo is still unknown. Rumours suggest that Team Suzuki Ecstar is interested in signing the Spanish rider for 2019 and 2020.
We’re still awaiting more details about Repsol Honda Team’s Dani Pedrosa whose contract is yet to be renewed.
What about rest of the grid?
- MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi and his team mate Maverick Viñales have already signed the contract with Movistar Yamaha MotoGP for the next two years. They will be the only Yamaha motorcycles on the grid for 2019 and 2020 as Tech3 will be joining hands with KTM.
- Tech3 Yamaha rider, Flying Frenchman Johann Zarco who was named the Rookie of the Year in 2017, will join Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team for 2019 and 2020. Zarco will join Pol Espargaro at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team.
- Alex Rins will continue to race for Team Suzuki Ecstar although the future of his current team mate, Andrea Iannone is still unknown.
- Aleix Espargaró will continue to be astride the Aprilia RS-GP in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.