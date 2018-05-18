MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso Signs New Two Year Contract With Ducati

There was a lot of speculation about Andrea Dovizioso’s future with Ducati’s MotoGP team. In fact, there were rumours that Dovizioso may join Marc Marquez, who has already signed a new contract, and race for Repsol Honda Team. However, all the rumours have been put to rest as it is now confirmed that Dovizioso will continue to race for Ducati in 2019 and 2020. After series of negotiations, the Italian racer has signed a new two year contract with the brand.

Dovizioso was the first runner-up in the 2017 MotoGP World Championship and is currently in the fifth spot after a DNF, due to a crash, at the Spanish GP. Dovizioso is currently preparing for French GP that is scheduled to happen on Sunday, 20 May, 2018 at the Bugatti Circuit. He currently trails 2018 Championship leader Marc Marquez by 24 points.

Meanwhile, the fate of Dovizioso’s team mate and former MotoGP world champion, Jorge Lorenzo is still unknown. Rumours suggest that Team Suzuki Ecstar is interested in signing the Spanish rider for 2019 and 2020.

We’re still awaiting more details about Repsol Honda Team’s Dani Pedrosa whose contract is yet to be renewed.

What about rest of the grid?