MY2018 Triumph Street Triple Recalled

Triumph Motorcycles’ new 2018 Street Triple R and Street Triple RS variants have been recalled in the US over a potential problem with the left-hand side combination switch. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) recall affects 1,242 units.

Meanwhile, there is no announcement about any such issue with the motorcycles sold in the Indian market. It is to be noted that Triumph Motorcycles does NOT sell Street Triple R in India. The Indian market gets the range-topping Street Triple RS and the base Street Triple S.

The units recalled may suffer a malfunction in the left-hand side combination switch due water which can affect the turn indicator and the headlight switch. Water may get into the left-hand combination switch on the handlebar and cause the turn signal switch and the headlight switch to malfunction.

The recall document says that if the turn signal indicator does not function correctly, other motorists may not correctly perceive the motorcycle operator’s intent. It also adds that if the headlamp does not activate, the motorcycle’s conspicuity and the operator’s forward visibility may be reduced. In both cases, there is an increased risk of a vehicle crash.

Triumph Motorcycles will contact the owners and replace the left-hand combination switch free of charge. The recall is expected to begin from May 31, 2018.