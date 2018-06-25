Mumbai: Road Caves In Due To Incessant Rain; Takes Down Several Parked Vehicles

Heavy rains have hit the Financial Capital of the country, Mumbai, slowing down the services in the city. However, the residents of 32-storey Lloyds estate in Wadala were forced to leave their houses after a portion of a wall collapsed, which led to a road caving in at around 4 A.M. on Monday, June 25, 2018. The caved portion of the road reportedly took down at least 20 parked vehicles.

#Lloyds #Wadala lost their compound & wall due to #DOSTI construction site next door… Ground Compound & Construction collapsed at 4 am today. But lloyds building people have been asked to evacuate asap.. #MumbaiRains #Landslide @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/ShbzFVmcwX — Gaurav Dedhia (@gauravdedhia2) June 25, 2018

The residents, we had to vacate the complex, are waiting for the structural engineer’s clearance before returning back to their homes. Construction work next to the building reportedly caused the disaster. No casualties were reported.

Check out the disaster in the video below:

Mumbai received 231.4 mm rain since Sunday. So much rainfall is categorised as extremely heavy showers, IMD’s Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar told news agency Press Trust of India. Kumar said, “This is the first extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai in the current season. The rain intensity has gone up since yesterday afternoon and is expected to continue further.”

Here are some more images of the road caving in:

