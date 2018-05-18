Mumbai Police’s Hilarious Tweet About Helmet Safety Will Make You Go ROFL

We’ve frequently seen the Twitter handles of various police departments across the country posting serious messages with a hint of humour. This tweet by Hyderabad cops, for example, which took a dig at a particular fella who wanted to die like “Real Men”. Or warning celebrities who were caught breaking traffic rules by not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle.

But the latest tweet by Mumbai Police is tops almost all of them. The “Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Kuch Door Chalte Hi” memes have created waves of jokes on social networks and Mumbai Police decided to use the opportunity to promote helmet safety by using this latest trend. Here’s what they tweeted:

Ghar se Kuch dur nikalte chalte

hi… hi… pic.twitter.com/1nSWbB0H92 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 16, 2018

The tweet got a massive response with more than 39,000 likes and 15,000 re-tweets. So it’s a good idea not to mess with the traffic laws and wear a helmet, unless you want a slap on the wrist. It’s important to wear a helmet, and not just carry one in your scooter’s under seat storage, or hang it on the mirror, or your elbow. A Software Engineer lost his life while riding with the helmet in his hand.

