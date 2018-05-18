New Toyota Yaris Launched In India : Prices, Features And Details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the all new Yaris in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 8.75 lakh. As reported earlier, the India bookings for the Toyota Yaris had already commenced for a token amount of INR 50,000.

The Yaris gets a 1.5L Dual VVTi Gasoline Engine with a 7 speed CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission) or 6 speed MT (Manual Transmission) options. Catering to the emerging need for automatics in the segment, the CVT option has been made available across all trims. Prices will be same across the country at ex-showroom level, however the final on road price may vary based on local road tax and levies.

Here’s the video review of the new Toyota Yaris

Check out the India prices of the new Toyota Yaris below:

Variant MT CVT J INR 8,75,000/- INR 9,95,000/- G INR 10,56,000/- INR 11,76,000/- V INR 11,70,000/- INR 12,90,000/- VX INR 12,85,000/- INR 14,07,000/-

Toyota Yaris is aimed to deliver the true Toyota experience with its presence and functions for the discerning Indian customers. Toyota Yaris built on the Toyota philosophy of QDR (quality, durability & reliability) offering is loaded with a wide range of best in class features.

Safety:

7 SRS airbags (SRS D+P airbags, SRS side airbags, SRS Curtain Shield Airbags (CSA) and SRS knee airbag)

Anti-Lock Braking System(ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Vehicle Stability Control

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

All 4-wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort:

High Solar Energy Absorbing (HSEA), IR cut, Acoustic & Vibration Control Glass for Windshield & Doors for quieter cabin

Power Driver Seat

Roof mounted air vents with ambient illumination for rear passengers

Adjustable Rear Centre Headrest

60:40 Split Rear Seats

Smart Entry with Push Start

Hand /Air Gesture controlled Infotainment system with Touch Screen Navigation

Paddle Shift for CVT + Cruise Control

Design: