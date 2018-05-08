Software Engineer Rides Motorcycle With Helmet In Hand; Dies After Crashing Into Electric Pole

We have, time and again, seen motorcyclists riding their two-wheeler with the helmet hanging on the rear view mirror, or on their elbow. One such rider from Bengaluru, a 33-year-old software engineer, died in an accident after his motorcycle slammed an electric pole. While he was carrying a helmet along, he wasn’t wearing it at the time of the accident, police said. The accident took place on Monday morning, around 4 AM.

The deceased, Nithin Ganapathi, a resident of Hebbal was on his way back home on his motorcycle. On his way, he lost control of the motorcycle near Manikya Jewellers on 100 Feet Road in Banaswadi, and hit an electric pole on the footpath. Passersby alerted police and Ganapathi was soon taken to a hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Always remember to:

Wear a certified motorcycle helmet while riding any two-wheeler

Proper gear can save your life so it’s always a smart idea to invest in quality riding jacket, gloves and pants.

Ride cautiously, especially after dark

Adhere to traffic rules and stick to the speed limit

Always have crucial information about the rider (emergency contact, blood group and allergies) printed on the helmet and on the motorcycle for better medical assistance in case of an accident.

Source: Times Of India