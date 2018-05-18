New 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Production Begins, First Unit Rolls Off The Production Line

Aston Martin has commenced production of the new Vantage, which, according to the company, is their the most sporting model in their production range. With the first Vantage coming off the British brand’s Gaydon production line today, deliveries to customers will commence later this month.

Hand-built at Aston Martin’s sports car production plant and headquarters, in Gaydon, Warwickshire, the new Vantage joins the Rapide S, the DB11 family, and the soon to be launched DBS Superleggera. The new Vantage is the second in a line of seven new models to be launched over a period of seven years, in line with the company’s ‘Second Century Plan’.

Speaking on the occasion, Andy Palmer, President and CEO, Aston Martin, said that today marks an exciting moment for the entire company and an important day in the history of Aston Martin. The outgoing Vantage was the single most successful model in Aston Martin’s history and we believe its successor will surpass that. They will do this by retention of their important existing owners and through repositioning of the car, create new customers in new countries. The new Vantage ticks all the boxes for a luxury sports car and unashamedly aspires to be the best in its segment. With the imminent launch of the DBS Superleggera, they are on track to replace each of their existing two-door sports car models by the end of this year.

Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, said, “Aston Martin is an iconic brand that is an integral part of Britain’s proud automotive heritage. Through our modern Industrial Strategy we are building on this success, and the new Vantage is a British-built car exemplifying the skill and innovation that sets the UK auto sector apart from its competitors.”