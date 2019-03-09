Mumbai Edition of the 2019 Audi Quattro Cup Comes to an End

Known to promote the sport of Golf actively since the last two decades, Audi recently concluded the Mumbai Edition of their coveted Audi Quattro Cup. The game, held at Willingdon Sports Club, saw the pair of Satish Gupta and Aditya Patel qualify further ahead with a total score of 74 points. This event will see the participation of over 750 golfers and has kickstarted Audi’s customer connect initiatives for this year. The first leg of the Audi Quattro Cup 2019 concluded in Bhubaneswar followed by Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Jaipur. Globally, this coveted cup, which was introduced in 1991, will be celebrating its 29th anniversary this year.

Mr Ansari posing with the Mumbai winners

“With a constant focus on leveraging sport, performance and customer engagement, Audi India continuously strives towards enriching the customer experience at every single touchpoint. Audi Quattro Cup provides a perfect platform to stay connected with the Audi fans and customers in India. Audi has been committed to the sport of golf, which stands for precision and technique and truly embodies Audi’s philosophy of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ for more than two and a half decades now. The Audi Quattro Cup in India has become a great platform for young minded, successful entrepreneurs and professionals to not only enjoy competitive golf but to also network with each other. This year we move into the 12th year of celebrating the growing fascination for the amateur golf sporting events in India,” said Mr Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.

The Indian edition is being played on a Team Stableford format where the teams will be drawn randomly after the round. Using Single Peoria system, the individual handicaps are determined and the top team with the best cumulative score from each leg will qualify for the India finals later this year in March. The winning team from the India finals will then qualify to participate in the World Finals later this year where the Audi India winners were amongst the top teams globally within the last years. “I wish all the participants the best of success and I’m hopeful that the winning team from India will have a realistic chance to get the global trophy in 2019,” Mr Ansari concludes.