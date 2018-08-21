Mumbai Citizens Get Toll Relief at Mulund, Airoli and Thane Plazas For a Month

The repairs on the Mumbra Bypass have been going on for quite some time now. The new road will be an eight lane stretch of beautiful asphalt. Used by motorists going towards Delhi, Agra etc to bypass the eastern express Highway, the road was constructed 7 years ago to restrict heavy vehicles from entering Mumbra. Due to continuous ply of heavy vehicles and its age, the road developed cracks and was shut down for repair work and renovation. The new 8 lane highway will be completed by 10 September. The PWD department who has undertaken the job had to extend its deadline due to heavy rains and landslides in the area.

As a result of the road being closed, as much as 30,000 vehicles have now been forced to use alternative routes like the Eastern Express Highway, Mumbai – Nashik Highway and Thane – Belapur road. This adds to the traffic woes especially the Eastern Express highway. Long toll queues also lead to wastage of our motorists’ valuable time. keeping this in mind, Eknath Shinde, PWD Minister of Maharashtra, announced that private vehicles shall be exempt from toll at the the Eastern Express Highway, Airoli and LBS Marg tollbooths for a period of one month. Starting from August 21 to September 23, MSRDC confirmed that this exemption will be for small private vehicles only.

This announcement brings a sigh of relief to a lot of motorists who ply on the roads at a daily basis. With no more long queues holding traffic up one can expect a smoother journey home. This decision was initiated when the government received a whole lot of complains from motorists and netizens.