Kerala Flood Relief: Bajaj Auto Donates INR 2 Crore; To Provide Humanitarian Aid Kits Through Dealerships

Bajaj Auto has announced a total contribution of INR 2 crore for the Floods that have brought Kerala to a standstill. This is in addition to the INR 50 lakh already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts. While INR 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the balance INR 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits.

JBGVS is an institution that undertakes various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of Bajaj Auto. Through this amount, Bajaj Auto aims to support at least 1,000 families with a basic startup kit for those who have been affected by the floods. Over 370 people have lost their lives and many have been rescued in the worst floods that have devastated the southern state of the country.

The Phase one of the emergency relief work will assist families with Humanitarian Aid Kits that will include Water filter, Tarpaulin Sheets, Nylon Ropes, Kitchen set with basic items, plastic sleeping mats, blankets, towels, soaps etc. These supplies will be extended to the people through various Bajaj Auto commercial vehicle dealerships and NGOs specializing in Relief and Rehabilitation.

R.C. Maheshwari, President – President (Intra-city Business), Bajaj Auto said that the Company feel the grief and pain of the fellow citizen in the state and they need our help at this critical hour to come out of this tragedy and to rebuild their lives. Bajaj Auto is extending its support through the dealerships in the state to aid the relief operations and to bring some respite to the victims of this unforeseen natural calamity.

