VIDEO: Politician Almost Runs Over A Traffic Cop To Evade Traffic Rule Violation Fine

In a shocking incident that was reported from Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, a local politician and businessman reportedly fled a traffic rule violation fine. In the process, he almost ran over a traffic cop who tried to stop the politician from driving away. The video, which was captured on a mobile phone camera, was published on YouTube by Times Of India.

The vehicle, as seen in the video, was wrongly parked on the road. The traffic cops prepare to tow away the vehicle when the drive decided to drive away, nearly running over one of the officers present at the situation. He was later booked and taken into Judicial remand.

The incident took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at around 8 pm on MG Road. The accused has been identified as Laka Vengal Rao who has been a BJP Neta for a very long time. Laka Vengal Rao is the former City President of BJP and owner of Laka Shopping Mall.