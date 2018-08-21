2019 Ducati Hypermotard To Bring Back The Dual, Under-Seat Exhaust

Ducati is preparing its 2019 range of products and we’ve already seen the next-generation Diavel courtesy spy photographs. In latest updates, another motorcycle from Ducati’s 2019 range was captured by the motoring paparazzi, the next-generation Hypermotard.

As seen in the spy images, Ducati has decided to dial the design quotient back to the first generation motorcycle by bringing the trellis sub-frame back to the Hypermotard. Moreover, the next-generation model will also bring back the underseat dual exhausts from the original motorcycle. Remember the motorcycle from the chase scene in 2010 American action comedy film, Knight and Day?

The motorcycle will retain the main frame and the single-sided swingarm along with the 937cc Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled engine. However, the cooling system will include a new, larger radiator along with revised shrouds for better air-flow. Performance numbers are not likely to change and the 937cc L-Twin engine is expected to deliver the same 113 bhp of power @ 9,000 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque @ 7,500 rpm.

The motorcycle will also continue to feature a beak design, a compact headlight with LED DRLs and knuckleguard integrated front LED blinkers. The rear blinkers are conventional units instead of LEDs. The test mule was seen with the conventional rear view mirrors although we hope Ducati brings back those knuckleguard integrated units back to the Hypermotard.

Suspension duties would be performed by upside-down telescopic forks upfront and a Sachs monoshock suspension at the rear that are also seen on the current generation motorcycle. However, Ducati will most likely introduce a higher spec version of the next-generation Hypermotard which will come equipped with Öhlins suspension — something that it does with the current generation Hypermotard 939 SP. Stopping power will be provided by dual discs upfront and a single disc at the rear, both with Brembo calipers.

The motorcycle make its debut at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, along with other MY2019 Ducati products. Meanwhile, check out more spy images of the 2019 Ducati Hypermotard through the gallery below.

