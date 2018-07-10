Next-Gen Yamaha YZF-R25/R3 Reportedly Scheduled To Arrive At GIIAS 2018

After the Yamaha YZF-R15, it’s the R25/R3 that is lined up for a major overhaul and the updated motorcycles are reportedly scheduled to arrive at the 2018 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) which is scheduled between August 2-12, 2018. Previously, YoungMachine Magazine released a rendered images of the next-generation Yamaha YZF-R25/YZF-R3. The actual motorcycle, however, is not likely to be as extreme.

Folks at motoring portal Motoblast have released a more realistic render of the upcoming motorcycle. The next-generation Yamaha YZF-R25/R3 will draw styling cues from the current generation YZF-R1 and YZF-R6. The revised fascia is expected to feature a full-LED headlight and a sharper fairing design. The fuel tank and other body panels are also likely to receive a visual overhaul and match the styling of the latest generation YZF family styling.

The hardware list might get an upgrade too and the motorcycle will most likely receive a upside-down telescopic front forks instead of the conventional units that are seen on the current generation model. However, similar to the YZF-R15, the upside-down forks might not arrive on the India-spec model.

Unless Yamaha surprises us with a relatively bigger engine on the YZF-R3, mechanical specifications are not likely to be much different from the current generation model. Thus, the upcoming new Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to carry the same 321 cc liquid cooled, twin cylinder engine which will continue to deliver 41 bhp of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine will continue to use the six-speed transmission.

The GIIAS, as aforementioned, is scheduled in the month of August. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates about the next-generation Yamaha YZF-R25/R3 as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.

Source: TMCBlog

Check out more images of the 2018 Yamaha YZF-R3 below: