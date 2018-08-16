Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV India Launch Likely To Happen On August 20

Mitsubishi has sent out invites for the launch of the ‘New Outlander’ in India which is scheduled to happen on August 20. However, regular visitors would remember that the SUV was launched in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 32 lakh. The official invite did not reveal a lot of details. So, what’s scheduled to be launched on the aforementioned date?

Previous reports indicated that the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV, the Outlander PHEV, will be heading to India and that’s what we expect to happen on August 20. The report also suggested that the Outlander PHEV, which will arrive via the CBU route, will be priced at INR 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The plug-in hybrid Outlander is already available for sale in international markets where it uses a combination of petrol engine and electric motor configuration. The combination comprises of 2.0L 16-valve inline DOHC MIVEC engine and electric motors fitted at the front and rear. The 4-cylinder engine makes 119 Bhp at 4,500 rpm and a torque of 190Nm at 4,500 rpm. Combined with the electric motor, the Outlander PHEV makes a total of 200 Bhp. The claimed fuel economy stands at an impressive 58 kmpl.

The Outlander PHEV gets three drive modes:

All-electric mode – In electric mode the Outlander can go a distance of upto 50km.

Series hybrid – Petrol engine charges the battery

Parallel hybrid – Petrol engine power the vehicle while the electric motors provides additional assistance

We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the launch event so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids on August 20, 2018 at 12:00 noon.