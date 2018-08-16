Honda NAVi Crosses One Lakh Sales Mark; Will Be Exported To Two New Markets This Year

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced the FUNtastic NAVilution spreading across 1 lakh customers. The Honda NAVi is the first 100% indigenously developed model by Honda R&D India i.e. from the concept development to commercial production.

The Honda NAVi will be available in two new international markets – the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica within this year. Currently, NAVi is exported to 10 countries.

The 2018 edition now comes with more features like new stylish fuel gauge and metal muffler protector. It is also available in two new vibrant colours – Ranger Green and Ladakh Brown with new body coloured elements – grab rail, headlight cover, rear view mirrors and sporty red colour cushion spring adding to its FUNtastic looks.

Honda NAVi is powered by 109cc engine which makes 8 PS at 7,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 8.96 Nm at 5,500 rpm gets tubeless tyres. It gets upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. The NAVi is available at an attractive price of INR 44,775 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The standard NAVi is available in six colour options: Patriot Red, Shasta White, Sparky Orange, Black, NEW Ranger Green, NEW Ladakh Brown.

Speaking on the achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that the unconventional design, looks and endless possibilities of customization has helped the Company to engage young two-wheeler enthusiasts not only in India, but around the world.