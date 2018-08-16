Released: First Sketch of The Hyundai Santro Successor, Public Naming Campaign Announced

The Hyundai Santro was one of the most successful models to hit the Indian market by the Korean manufacturer. The tall boy design, the spacious interior, the peppy yet efficient engine and the justified pricing made the model an instant hit among us Indians. Their new compact, tallboy design Hatchback, codenamed the AH2 is has been spotted under camouflage. Will the new hatchback be able to gain a fair market share again? With competition from the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Tata Tiago and the Renault Kwid it is going to be a difficult task.

Hyundai recently released a first sketch of the AH2 hatchback. The sketch showcases a accentuated front wheel arch and a straight shoulder line with a bend in the middle. On releasing the sketch Hyundai India commented that the render images depict the company’s respect for the past and confidence of the future. Naamkaran The Great Indian Naming Campaign for The Most Awaited Contemporary Family Car AH2 from Hyundai begins from 16th August. Hyundai India is inviting name suggestions from customers for the hatchback through www.hyundainaamkaran.com website. Entries can also be sent through WhatsApp and SMS on 8652000377/88/99.

Rumours suggest the AH2 will have an updated version of Hyundai’s 1,086 cc, four cylinder Epsilon petrol engine. Transmission duties would be done by a 5 speed manual and an Automated Manual Transmission(AMT). The first AMT in Hyundai’s lineup. The final name of the car would be unveiled in October 2018. The gear lever would be mounted on the dash in a manner similar to that of the Grand I10. Below are some of latest spy images of the AH2 hatchback.