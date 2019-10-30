Trending:
Mini Countryman Black Edition Goes On Sale In India; Limited To 24 Units

The Countryman carline is about to be updated in the coming times, but before that, a Black Edition of this Mini has gone on sale in India. Asking for Rs 42.40 Lakh (ex-showroom India), only 24 units of this Countryman will be available. As the name suggests, the Black Edition gets you all-black cosmetic bits which include a new black grille, JCW carbon fibre mirror caps, piano black headlight and tail lamp inserts, piano black Countryman moniker, black roof rails, and black bonnet stripes.

Based on the Cooper S JCW Inspired variant, the Black Edition also gets goodies in the form of 18-inch JCW wheels, JCW aero kit, automatic tailgate access, JCW steering wheel and interior trim, electric sports seats, Mini wired package, heads-up display, panoramic glass roof and sound system by Harman and Kardon. Powering the Countryman Black Edition is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 192PS and 280 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and driving modes. The engine helps this car to sprint from 0 – 100kmph in 7.5 seconds.

In terms of new products, awaiting its March 2020 launch is the new, all-electric Mini Cooper SE. Their first all-electric production-ready vehicle, the Mini Cooper SE is an eco-friendly, 3-door hatch which has a new zero-emission powertrain. It gets a 184 HP motor and a brand-specific front-wheel-drive system. To maintain the Mini’s go-kart-like driving dynamics, the innovative driving system with wheel slip limiting close to the actuator, provide the car with a distinct form of agility. The Mini SE is also equipped with a model-specific lithium-ion battery pack that enables a range of around 235 to 270 kms. This high-voltage battery is situated deep in the vehicle floor, ensuring there are no limitations in terms of luggage compartment volume as compared to the convention petrol-powered Mini 3-door.

