Honda CRF300L Red Edition revealed

Honda has revealed the CRF300L Red Edition, and this version looks far more focused. It is developed in collaboration with RedMoto, a company linked to Honda’s racing side, and will be sold only in Italy. There is also a more extreme version called the Red Edition Evo.
The standard CRF300L is known for being easy to ride. It uses a 286cc single cylinder engine that makes around 27hp. The same engine is also used in the Rebel 300. While it works well for daily use and light trails, some riders felt it needed better hardware for serious off road riding.
What changes in the Red Edition
- Wider tyre compatibility for different terrains
- Pirelli MT21 RallyCross tyres as standard
- Upgraded front suspension with new cartridge system
- Better hydraulics and DLC coated parts
- Fully adjustable suspension setup
- Ohlins rear shock with compression and rebound control
These updates directly improve control and stability on rough roads.
Extra protection and upgrades
- AXP skid plate for underbody protection
- Stronger chain guard
- Frame protection using Vibram material
- Lighter rear section for weight saving
- Optional SC Project titanium exhaust
There is also an UpMap system with Bluetooth. It helps improve engine response and tuning.
What the Evo version adds
- Wider Ergal footpegs
- Racing style handlebar
- Lightweight aluminium parts
- Silicone radiator hoses
- Upgraded sprockets
This version is clearly more aggressive and built for tougher use.
Even with all these changes, the engine remains mostly the same. Honda has worked on making the power delivery smoother and more usable. Buyers in Italy can order the Red Edition from May 2026.
This version feels more ready for real off road riding. Same engine stays, but better parts make a big difference.