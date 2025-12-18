MINI Convertible Sells Out in Just 24 Hours – Here’s Why Everyone Wants It

If you’ve ever had dreams of driving with the wind in your hair, the new MINI Convertible may just make that wish come true – though now you’ll have to wait for the next batch. Launched in India on December 12th 2025, the MINI Cooper S Convertible saw the first batch completely flying off the shelves in 24 hours. Priced at Rs 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this fully imported car has won the hearts of the people who love to drive in a very fun and spirited way.
Why Everybody Is Talking about It
The MINI Convertible isn’t just a car – it is an experience. With its iconic design and classic MINI style, it is a combination of style, performance and technology. The exterior remains loyal to the bold identity of MINI, including:
- LED Headlights with 3 Separate light Signatures
- Aerodynamically-Optimized 18-inch wheels (Slide Spoke and Flash Spoke 2-tone options)
- Black soft top which opens completely in 18 seconds or partially as a sunroof, even while driving
Inside, the cabin is simple, elegant and high-tech. The round high-resolution OLED display, named the MINI Interaction Unit, double functions as an instrument cluster and central touchscreen. MINI’s Intelligent Personal Assistant can be activated with “Hey MINI” and the innovative MINI Digital Key Plus enables your smartphone to be used as a car key. Comfort and entertainment is top-notch with a Harman Kardon surround sound system and optional head-up display projecting essential info in the driver’s line of sight.
Power and performance
The Cooper S Convertible is a punch. Its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 204 hp and 300 Newton metres of torque, which accelerate from 0-100 km/h in only 6.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 240 km/h. This makes it not only fun for city drives but a thrill on open highways.
MINI’s take on the success
Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said,
“That was quick! The speed at which the all-new MINI Convertible sold underscores how strongly our community resonates with irresistible design and a genuinely fun, authentic driving experience. We anticipated excitement, but this immediate embrace of the MINI lifestyle has been extraordinary. MINI owners don’t follow trends, they carve their own path, top down. We can’t wait to see this iconic MINI adding a burst of energy to streets across India.”
Looking ahead
Sources suggest dealers are now accepting bookings on the second batch, which is expected to arrive in early 2026. As the most affordable convertible in India, the MINI Cooper S Convertible proves there is an increasing appetite for unique, niche cars that offer style, fun and performance.
Whether it’s for weekend getaways or cruising the city streets, this MINI is ready to bring smiles, wind and excitement to every ride.