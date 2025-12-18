KTM 160 Duke Gets Premium 5-Inch TFT Display — Priced at Rs 1.78 Lakh, Brings Big-Bike Tech to Young Riders

KTM has quietly made one of its most popular street bikes even more attractive. The KTM 160 Duke is now available with a brand new 5 inch colour TFT display that brings premium features to a segment that is loved by the young riders across India.
The new variant is priced at Rs 1,78,536 (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the normal variant still continues to be available at Rs 1,70,545. With this update, the 160 Duke takes a very clear step in the right direction when it comes to rider technology, without altering the fundamental character that made it popular in the first place.
A Bigger, Smarter Screen
The highlight of this update is the new 5 inch colour TFT display. It is the same unit that you see on the latest generation KTM 390 Duke that is already setting the benchmark in its class. The screen is made of bonded glass and has sharp graphics that are easy to read, even while riding.
A new switch cube with a four-way menu control enables riders to access all functions easily. Everything feels intuitive and well laid out keeping distractions to a minimum.
Navigation, Calls and Music
When used with the KTM My Ride app through Bluetooth, the TFT display opens up several connected functionality.
- Turn-by-turn navigation is displayed on the screen
- Incoming calls can be viewed and accepted or rejected
- Music playback can be controlled when using a Bluetooth helmet headset
Outgoing calls and contact browsing are disabled while riding for safety reasons.
More Control for the Enthusiasts
The new screen also gives riders access to Supermoto ABS mode. This feature turns off rear-wheel ABS, so it is suitable for controlled slides and aggressive riding in enclosed spaces.
Riders are also able to customise shift RPM and limit RPM settings. Once set, the display automatically switches between dark and orange themes, giving a sporty feel to the experience.
Designed Around the Rider
The TFT display serves as the primary communications center between the rider and the motorcycle. Menus, shortcuts and display layouts can be customised based on personal preference, making every ride feel more personal.
Speaking about the update, Manik Nangia, President – Probiking said,
“With the new TFT display, the KTM 160 Duke becomes even more intuitive and engaging to ride. This upgrade reinforces KTM’s focus on combining sharp performance with advanced rider technology in an accessible package.”
A Simple, Meaningful Upgrade
The KTM 160 Duke has always been notable for its sharp performance and lightness. This new TFT-equipped variant doesn’t alter the bike’s DNA – it just makes everyday riding more connected and enjoyable.
For riders looking to have the performance with modern tech, this update makes the 160 Duke an even stronger choice.