Big Move for Vietnam Rail: VinSpeed and Siemens Join Hands on High-Speed Network

VinSpeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Siemens Mobility have signed a major strategic cooperation agreement on the development of high-speed rail projects in Vietnam. The partnership will bring world-class technology and modern infrastructure to the country as well as faster trains that are greener.
The collaboration will cover everything from the design of the train to signaling, telecommunications and power systems. Siemens Mobility will also serve as the system integrator for the rolling stock and key railway sub-systems and ensure smooth coordination across technologies. Siemens will also be involved in the maintenance of the trains and pass on the technology, which means that VinSpeed can build expertise at the local level and achieve the highest feasible level of localization, improving domestic capabilities.
Some of the Highlights of the Partnership:
- Strategic cooperation in high-speed rail in Vietnam
- Siemens to supply Velaro Novo trains, their latest high speed train platform
- Framework Agreement for Rolling Stock and Sub-systems
- Technology transfer and maintenance assistance to VinSpeed
- High-speed trains which are designed to run at up to 350 km/h
- Energy efficient trains with around 30% saving of energy
- Optimized for the terrain of Vietnam (mountains, cities, coasts)
The trains, named Velaro Novo, are Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) high-speed trains that are supposed to be faster, roomier and eco-friendly. They can carry 10% more passengers than their older counterparts helping operators increase revenue per trip, and save on emissions and keep their lifecycle and running costs low. The trains also come with advanced safety features such as ETCS Level 2 signaling and automatic train operation to ensure smooth, reliable and safe journeys.
Mr. Pham Thieu Hoa, CEO of VinSpeed said that, “This partnership is an important step in introducing modern, international-standard high-speed rail to Vietnam.” Combining our local expertise with the advanced technology of Siemens, will help to improve transport, create jobs and improve the lives of Vietnamese people.”
Mr. Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility Global added, “We are proud to be able to support VinSpeed to bring Vietnam’s first high-speed trains to life.” Velaro Novo is energy efficient, comfortable and reliable. “This partnership will revolutionise rail travel and help to boost tourism and economic growth.”
The agreement includes high-speed rail lines between Hanoi and Quang Ninh and Ben Thanh and Can Gio, which lay the foundation of a modern international-standard transport network. The project is designed to be future-ready, sustainable and made to meet growing needs of the Vietnamese population.
As part of Vingroup’s infrastructure pillar, VinSpeed has been established to spearhead the development of high-speed rail and modern transport systems in Vietnam, in line with global standards of technology, efficiency and sustainability.
This project is a milestone for Vietnam, with world class technology and local expertise. It promises faster journeys, greater safety, as well as more comfortable travel for the millions of passengers, and will also drive economic development and create opportunities in transport and related industries.
With VinSpeed and Siemens Mobility working together, Vietnam is set to be at the forefront of high-speed rail in South East Asia with a future that will shape the mobility of future generations.