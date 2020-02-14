MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition Launched In India; Limited To 15 Units

The new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition has been introduced in India and only 15 units will be available for booking on Amazon.in from February 15, 2020 onwards. Available at an ex-showroom price of INR 44.90 Lakh, the new MINI Clubman is finished in a bold and stylish shade of Indian Summer Red Metallic. It also features the hallmark rear split-doors with the Easy Open function which allows hands free access for opening the rear doors by waving your foot under the boot.

The Mini Clubman is now available with redesigned circular LED headlights fog lights, mirror caps, rear lights and radiator grille. The hexagonal contours of the radiator grille are newly-designed and the LED rear-lights feature the distinctive Union Jack design as a tribute to MINI’s heritage. The interior of the new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition comes fitted with seats which can accommodate five adults comfortably and comes with a 360-litre boot and maximum luggage capacity of 1250 litres. Electrically adjustable sports seats for driver and front passenger with memory function in Leatherette Carbon Black are also on the feature list.

Inside, the central display is integrated into the dashboard. Surrounded by an LED ring and available with the 6.5-inch colour screen, it serves as the display for managing functions related to infotainment, telephone, driver and the vehicle. Multi-function sport leather steering wheel enhances the legendary MINI Go-Kart feeling while the Panorama Glass Roof allows ample amounts of natural light. MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated with new black chequered design, create the perfect atmosphere inside with backlit interior surfaces that illuminate in changing light conditions. The unique MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cabin with a choice of selectable colours as well as the projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side when opening and closing the car door.

Powering the new MINI Clubman is a 2-litre, 4-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology which makes 192 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm torque. It sprints from 100 km/hr in 7.2 seconds and makes the car hit a top speed of 228 km/hr. The new 7-speed steptronic transmission with double clutch comes with electronic selector-lever and enables faster gearshifts for increased driving fun. MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. The new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition is stacked with standard safety equipment comprising of Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator. Driver assistance systems include Cruise control with braking function and rear view camera. The standard MINIMALISM technology includes an auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.