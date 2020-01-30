Mini India Opens First-Ever Urban Store In Kochi

BMW-owned Mini has opened its first-ever Urban Store in Kochi, Kerala. Operated by Urban EVM Autokraft, the store format presents the brand’s cars in a unique environment that includes a showroom and Café. The new facility is located adjacent to the BMW and BMW Motorrad Showroom at Angel Plaza, 23/649 A1 NH 47, South Kalamassery, Kochi and is headed by Sabu Johny, Dealer Principal, EVM Autokraft.

The Urban Store concept with an integrated Café brings to Kochi a unique destination and a new gastronomic experience for those who call the city home. Customers and fans of the brand can unwind and explore the iconic brand’s offerings in an interactive space. The Café offers a wide range of hot and cold brews, all-day breakfast options and a selection of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

The Mini Urban Store features a 4 car display, an integrated Café, customisation options with Mini Accessories as well as the latest Mini Lifestyle Collection. The facility promises to deliver high-quality standards in all processes of Sales, Service, Spare-parts and Business Systems to ensure that customers receive best-in-class ownership experiences. As with every other Mini dealership, EVM Autokraft has provided intense training to its staff, ensuring professional management of all business processes. The sales and service teams have also been trained at BMW Group India’s training centre in Gurgaon. Presently, the Mini model range includes the Mini 3-door Hatch, Mini 5-door Hatch, Mini John Cooper Works Hatch, Mini Convertible, Mini Clubman and the locally-produced Mini Countryman. The brand has nine other dealerships across India.

Commenting on the opening of this new store, Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “Mini has always been more than a car. It’s a mover. It epitomises iconic style, a unique personality and creativity. The Mini Urban Store concept is a reflection of Mini’s spirited attitude to life. It is a one-of-a-kind urban space designed to inspire the creative class and create unforgettable moments amidst revolutionary cars and endless excitement. We are proud to bring the first-ever Mini Urban Store concept to the vibrant city of Kochi for our progressive customers to experience the legendary Go-Kart feeling against the unique backdrop of alluring aesthetics and gastronomical delights.”